Fire and rescue

NOV. 25 to NOV. 26
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:30 to 11:18 a.m., 447 8th St. NE.
4:30 to 4:39 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
8:33 to 8:40 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
10:11 to 11:15 a.m., 3330 E. Houston St.
11:42 a.m. to 12:03 p.m., 331 19th St. SE.
2:05 to 2:29 p.m., 245 33rd St. SE.
2:58 to 3:20 p.m., 2558 Clarksville St.
5:44 to 5:57 p.m., 1035 15th St. SE.
11:32 p.m. to 12:27 a.m., 203 13th St. NW.
5:42 to 5:58 a.m., 2020 19tj St. NW.
Public Service
5:42 to 6:16 p.m., 2350 Briarwood Drive.
5:50 a.m., 1335 26th St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.