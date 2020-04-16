Paris police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle incident in the 700 block of 1st Street NE on Wednesday.
The complainant reported a white SUV sideswiped her vehicle and left the scene without stopping. Officers have photos of the run vehicle as it left the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trailer theft under investigation by police
Police were called to the 3300 block of NE Loop 286 in regards to the theft of a cargo trailer.
The complainant reported the 24-foot black trailer was parked at the business and was last seen Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing.
