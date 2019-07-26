BONHAM — With multiple locations, and more than 300 quilts to view, the fun just doesn’t end at this weekend’s Quilt Hop in Bonham.
Quilts will be on display at the Sam Rayburn House Museum, the Bonham Civic Center (Armory), Sam Rayburn Library, Creative Art Center, City of Bonham Visitor Center, Fannin County Museum of History, Fannin County Historical Commission, Bonham Public Library, Bonham Senior Center, and Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Honey Grove.
A map of all locations is available on a Patchwork Punch Card. All Demos are free and held at the Bonham Civic Center (Armory), 1100 W. 5th.
The Bonham Quilt Hop runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This event is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.