Paris police said they responded to a residential burglary at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of 12th Street SE.
The complainant said they had been away from the residence for about a week, and upon their return, they found someone had used force to enter the home through the back door. Once inside, the suspect stole a Rebel EOS camera.
The incident is under investigation.
Tour de Paris participant reports stolen credit cards
Officers said they are investigating credit card fraud after a complainant said they came to Paris for Tour de Paris and reported their cards stolen.
Officers met with the complainant Tuesday evening, when the complainant said someone had stolen two credit cards from their car after they arrived in town Saturday. Police said the cards were used later that day in the Rockwall area.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested 10 people Tuesday.
