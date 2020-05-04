Norma Jean Upchurch, 83, of Paris, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
A graveside service has been set for Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Providence Cemetery, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service time.
She was born on June 19, 1936, in Maxey, Texas, to LB. and Aileene Morrison Covington.
After the death of her father, her mother married Joe Bob Stone, who raised her from the age of 12. She married Jerry Wayne Upchurch on Feb. 5, 1955.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years; sons, Clint Upchurch and wife, Anna, Randy Upchurch and wife, Marsha, Dale Upchurch and Kim Allen; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-brother, Jimmy Glen Stone; best friend, who was like a sister, Virginia Bryan Burnett.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Cody Upchurch, Casey Upchurch, Steve Upchurch, Danny Ward, Bobby Ward, Donnie Carroll, Chad Gabeline and Steve Bussell.
Special thanks to Dr. Bercher, Platinum Hospice, Jennifer, Rachel and her special caregiver, Juanita.
Online condolences may be sent to the Upchurch family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.