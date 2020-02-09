Good morning, Red River Valley!
There is an increasing chance of rain today as a cold front drops through thanks to overhead low pressure. The chance for showers or a thunderstorm after noon rises to about 80%, and higher to 90% into the overnight period. Winds will come from the south today at about 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
There is a chance for some possibly strong thunderstorms, although the National Weather Service in Fort Worth and national Storm Prediction Center have varying opinions on whether severe storms are possible. The Forth Worth office notes that severe weather, including small hail and the brief window this afternoon for a tornado, may be possible if dewpoints make it into the 60s and the high temperature can top 70 degrees. The Storm Prediction Center expects a mid-level cap of warm air will keep a lid on such activity. Also helping to quell the severe threat will be abundant cloud cover and daytime drizzles, meteorologists note.
This story will be updated if any watches or warnings are issued today.
Strong winds will continue to gust overnight, turning from the south southeast to become north northwest. The overnight low should fall to about 44 degrees.
Monday's high will struggle to get any higher than about 49 degrees as north winds continue to blow at about 10 to 15 mph. There's a low chance for rain Monday evening, about 20%. Otherwise, the cloudy day will give way to a cloudy night with a low near 43.
Rain chances rise again Tuesday and Wednesday before a mostly sunny sky returns on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Make sure you're prepared for any bad weather possibility, and then sit back and relax. It's Sunday, and it's up to you to make a great one.
