Jorene Porterfield Clemmer

Jorene Porterfield “Jody” Clemmer, 98, of Blossom, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home scheduled graveside services on Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. at East Post Oak Cemetery, with the Rev. James McLeod officiating.
Mrs. Clemmer, the daughter of Jim Groves and Florence Suttles Groves, was born on Nov. 15, 1921, in Wortham, Texas.
On April 10, 1954, she married Arlan S. Clemmer, building 59 years of family and memories before his death on March 30, 2014.
Her career with British Petroleum spanned more than 30 years before her retirement. Jody was proud to have been a part of the group that oversaw the building of the Alaskan Pipeline. She then worked for, and was a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Jody was a faithful member of First Christian Church for many years. She loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlan; a son, Tom Wooldridge; and a son-in-law, Bill Chesnut.
Survivors include three children, Brian Clemmer and wife, Kathy, of Blossom, Becky Johnson and husband, Johnny, of Blossom and Rita Chesnut, of Dallas; a daughter-in-law, Mary Wooldridge; grandchildren, Coy Johnson, Cole Clemmer, Clay Clemmer, Lara Moore Martinez, Shawn Wooldridge, Jason Wooldridge and Rita Rene; and two great-grandchildren, Nicole Martinez Moore and Erik Martinez Moore; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
