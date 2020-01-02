Carlton Leon Grant, 86, of Paris, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. at 11 a.m. in Solid Rock Baptist Church. His remains will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until funeral time. Dr. C. L. Faulkner will serve as eulogist. The Rev. Lance Mann, pastor. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Carlton Leon Grant was the sixth child born to the parentage of Mr. Elisha Grant and Mrs. Julia Johnson Grant, in Lamar County, Texas, on March 29, 1933. He married his high school sweetheart, Annette Gill, on Aug. 25, 1960.
He received his education in Paris and Midland, Texas, where he received his welding certificate. He retired from Campbell Soup and was a member of Truevine Christian Church where he served as an Elder. Additionally, he served on the Paris Junior College Board of Regents and many other organizations.
Loved ones to cherish his memories, wife, Annette Grant, of Paris; sons, Carlton E. Grant, of Paris and Marcus Sanders, of Dallas; daughters, Freddie Williams, of Richardson, Glenda Jackson, of Kansas City, Missouri, Shay LaRouche-Hudson, of New York and Cynthia Yates-Scott, of Paris; sister, Ethel Jean Rollins, of Denver, Colorado; sister-in-law, Louise Yates, of Paris; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
