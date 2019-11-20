Thursday
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program, Tim Wood, Paris High School theater director.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T, library; 11:45 a.m., Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Friday
Benefit Fundraiser for Bud Sumrow: 5 to 7 p.m., Chicota Community Center, chili/hotdog supper and cake auction. Adults, $10 kids $5; all donations appreciated. Proceeds benefit medical expenses.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m.,Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Saturday
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Christmas in Paris: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.Annual Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m., downtown.
Monday
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. David Phillips will present for Thanksgiving.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
NOV. 27
8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
NOV. 29
Thankmas: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S.Church St., games on the grounds and Christmas crafts, call 903-785-5716 for details.
DEC. 2
Fourth Quarter Country Dinner Theatre: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5616 for tickets. Nashville recording artist Chris Golden, meal catered by Hole in the Wall.
DEC. 3
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Steve Tucker will present on parliamentary procedure.
DEC. 5
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 3150 S. church St., dinner at 6:30 p.m., lodge opens at 7:30 p.m.,
DEC. 7
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club Radio License Testing: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court, 2910 Clarksville St.
DEC. 10
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jan Blize will present the Paris High School choir for the Christmas Program.
DEC. 12
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.