MONDAY
Paris Junior College: Junior Law Enforcement Academy for grades 6 through 9, through Aug. 1, 1 to 4 p.m. with visits to police department, jail and courthouse, as well as lessons in self defense and crime scene processing. Call 903-782-0447 for information or to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.