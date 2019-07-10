However you can, stay cool. A heat advisory in place since 1 p.m. Tuesday continues to be in effect today through 8 p.m. for most areas of the Red River Valley.
The National Weather Service has forecast a high of 95 under mostly sunny skies, with a heat index value expected to top 109 degrees before a weak cold front enters the region and triggers some instability in the atmosphere.
High humidity in the region mixing with the day’s high temperature sparked meteorologists’ concern and prompted the advisory. For Lamar, Fannin and Delta counties, the heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Red River County’s heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. and Choctaw County’s will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
There is a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. as the cold front approaches. Any storms that manage to develop should be “very weak with only some brief gusty winds and lightning,” forecasters said.
The main thing to keep in mind is exposure to the heat. Heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if people and pets do not stay adequately cooled and hydrated, the National Weather Service warns.
“Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels,” the advisory states.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”
