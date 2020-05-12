The Chisum ISD school board approved two education waivers at Monday night’s school board meeting.
The board approved the educator appraisal waiver and the missed school day waiver.
“Due to Covid-19, there are waivers that public schools have to apply for,” Chisum ISD Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “These are two of them, … we have to pass the waiver as a board first and then I can go into TEA’s website and apply for them.”
In a small ceremony before the rest of the agenda items, the Chisum ISD board recognized the valedictorians and salutatorians of each class from Chisum middle and high schools.
Chisum High School valedictorians, by class, are: Peyton Holland, ninth grade; Kristen Parson, 10th grade; Kaci Williams, 11th grade; Madison Sanders, 12th grade. The salutatorians are: Serena Whatley, ninth grade; Harmony Marsh, 10th grade; Riley Williams, 11th grade; and Alexis “Lexie” Brown, 12th grade.
Chisum Middle School valedictorians and salutatorians are: For sixth grade, Roderick Erwin, valedictorian, and Thomas Thiessen, salutatorian; seventh grade, Vanessa Dyck, valedictorian and Alondra Knelsen, salutatorian; and for the eighth grade, Case Chalaire, valedictorian, and Lindey Young, salutatorian.
The board also went over the retirements from Chisum ISD. Wendy Ruthart, Chisum Elementary School principal, will retire at the end of the school year. Also retiring are Maintenance Director Lynn Willimans at the end of September, business manager Kim Williams at the end of August, and elementary teacher Sandy Dupree at the end of the school year.
There will be an online gallery available of pictures of the valedictorians and salutatorians on The Paris News website.
