UPDATE: Texas A&M University-Commerce police said Tuesday that Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, were killed in the Monday morning shooting at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas. Abbaney Matts' son has been released from the hospital and is in the care of family.
The suspect is 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith. Smith is not a student at A&M-Commerce. He is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts, one of the deceased individuals.
An arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips.
____
COMMERCE — Two people were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at Texas A&M-Commerce, police said.
At a press conference, campus Police Chief Brian Vaughn said two women were found dead in a dorm room after a call from a student at the Pride Rock residence hall. Also in the room was a small child, approximately 2 years old, who is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
“There appears to be no other threat,” he said.
No names have been released.
President of the university, Mark Rusin, also spoke.
“Our hearts go out to everyone in the community,” he said, adding that counseling was available at the student center. “Since this is an active investigation multiple law enforcement agencies are still conducting, we cannot speak further to the specific circumstances surrounding this isolated incident at this time. We assure you that we are taking measures to ensure your continued safety on campus and to provide services and support to you all.”
The discovery of the two dead women resulted in a brief campus-wide shelter in place recommendation.
Classes were canceled for the day, and Monday night Rusin announced classes would be canceled for today and Wednesday as well.
The university has not said if a suspect is being sought.
Shortly after the lockdown was lifted, library assistant Chelsea Batty stepped out of the library to make a call. She said the news of the shooting left her pretty upset.
“It’s one of those thoughts where ‘I didn’t think it would happen here,’” she said. “I’m praying for the families and praying for the victims.”
Making his way around campus, Kaleb Arnold said it didn’t really feel real to him.
“It’s always a possibility it’s going to happen,” he said, “but you never think it’s going to happen on your campus.”
Due to the rural setting of the school, the feeling was reinforced, he added.
“In the city, it’s easy to be a stranger,” Arnold said. “Out here, it’s more down-to-earth.”
Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the residence hall.
“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.
Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.