Good morning, Red River Valley!
With the bulk of activity associated with an approaching storm system happening to our west and low-level moisture feeding rain to the east, the Red River Valley could remain rain-free during daylight hours, according to the National Weather Service. However, rain can't be ruled completely out, so there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, although that's not expected until after 1 p.m.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 66. Winds will come from the east southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., with the chance rising to 50% for between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tonight also will be cloudy and warm, with the low dropping to about 58.
Saturday carries the greatest potential for rain, with forecast models giving the region a 90% chance for showers. A thunderstorm is possible after 7 a.m. Winds will have shifted to come from the south, and moisture carried in from the Gulf of Mexico will help fuel our storms. Expect sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Showers will be possible through Saturday night, carrying that same 90% chance. Thunderstorms will remain possible through about 1 a.m.
This activity will clear out for Sunday, leaving the region with a sunny start to the work week on Monday as well. Rain chances return Tuesday with chances reaching about 40% on New Year's Day.
It's Friday, and that's worth celebrating rain or shine. Have a great one!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.