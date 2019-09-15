The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will vote to ratify its budget for the coming fiscal year following a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
In the proposed budget, total expenditures are listed at $27,714,727, with $39,213,459 in total available funds.
Notable expenses include roads and bridges, proposed at $4,794,138; $3,512,617 budgeted for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office; $2,863,317 for the Lamar County Jail; and $981,107 budgeted for maintenance.
In revenues, $1,183,650 is estimated to be brought in for charges for service, $220,000 is budgeted in revenues for fines and forfeitures and $314,000 is budgeted for miscellaneous revenues, which include interest earnings and contributions from private sources. In all, the total revenues and other financial sources comes out to $14,838,974.
The commissioners will vote to approve the property tax rate for the coming fiscal year, proposed at 0.3940% per $100 valuation, unchanged from the current fiscal year’s rate.
The proposed budget would still raise more total property taxes than the current budget by $721,676, or 5%. Of that amount, $149,237 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
In total, $9,483,124 is estimated to be made in property taxes.
