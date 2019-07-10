Lorie D’Aun Nash- Jordan was born on July 29, 1969, and passed away on July 7, 2019, just 22 days short of her 50th birthday. After a long fought battle with a degenerative liver disease she passed away peacefully at her home in Paris, Texas, and is finally free of pain.
Lorie was a wonderful person that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. She loved to be with her family members more than anything in the world and chose to be with them over all others. Lorie traveled many hard roads in life but chose to only see the best in everyone she knew. She was a remarkable human being that never passed judgement on people under any circumstances. She faced her battles with optimism and resilience over and over again. No one ever saw her without her beautiful smile.
She loved her son, Jackson Cash Sikes, 15, with all of her heart. He was the light of her life, and she never stopped talking about him and how proud she was of him.
Lorie has lived in many states and traveled far and wide. Her experiences could fill volumes and her list of friends is long.
Everyone who knew her loved her free spirit and loving kindness. Lorie had such a big personality that no one ever forgot meeting her. Lorie lived a life of example, whether it was her incredible kind spirit or the burdens she endured, she touched many lives along her journey of life. We are all better people because of her.
There is no doubt that Lorie is seated with God and rejoicing at this moment. Her commitment and love of God never faltered throughout her years of sickness and health.
Surviving are her son, Jackson Sikes, of Cedar Park, Texas; sisters, Kim Jordan Jones, Lindsey Jordan Conley and husband, Wesley Conley and Grace Jordan and Michael McLaughlin, all of Paris. Lorie leaves behind precious nieces, Jordan and Bailey Jones and Brinlyn Conley and Kenzie Peterson; two nephews, Austin and Preston Elrod, all of Paris; and grandmother, Joan Nash, of Lubbock, Texas; and many cousins, relatives and friends.
Preceding Lorie in death are her grandparents, Oscar and Velma Ford and Louie and Velma Jordan, of Paris and Charles Nash, of Lubbock.
The family would like to personally thank Dr. Ganguly, of Paris, Texas for his loving care, prayers and support for Lorie throughout her illness.
Keeping with Lorie’s giving spirit she has chosen to have a full body donation to UT Southwestern Medical Center Willed Body Program, Dallas, Texas.
No funeral services will be held as it was Lorie’s wish. Should friends or family desire, contributions may be sent to: American Liver Foundation 701 North Post Oak Road Suite 515 Houston, TX 77024, 281-929-8000
There will be a come and go celebration of life to receive family and friends any time after 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the home of Lorie’s parents, Larry and Judy Jordan, 2435 Jordan Hill Lane, Paris, TX 75462.
