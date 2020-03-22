The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has gathered information through email and through the Lamar County Curbside Pickup Facebook group showing which local businesses are offering which services and how to access them during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to chamber president Paul Allen.
This is a joint effort between the chamber and community, and any omissions are unintentional. Updated lists may become available in the Facebook group “Lamar County Curbside Updates.”
Patrons are asked to call and discuss curbside and delivery service with these local businesses, and check their websites for menus and specials.
