Good morning, Red River Valley!

There's not much to say about today's forecast, except that we'll experience seasonal temperatures with a chilly northwesterly breeze. Expect sunny skies as the high rises to just 51 degrees. 

With little cloud cover overnight, we'll experience some radiational cooling that will allow patchy frost after 1 a.m. The low will dip below freezing to about 30 as winds shift slightly to come from the west. 

The patchy frost is expected to remain until after 7 a.m. Tuesday as the sun comes out again with little expected in the way of clouds. With some northern cool air mixed into the westerly winds, New Year's Eve will remain on the seasonal side at 53 degrees. 
 
Tuesday night will be chilly again, but may not dip below freezing as winds calm. The low is forecast at 34, which will give New Year's Day a better head start at warming up to about 58 under a mostly cloudy sky. With winds turning to come from the south, pumping warmer Gulf moisture into the atmosphere, the first rains of 2020 could come Wednesday night or Thursday morning. 
 
Time is running out to make those resolutions. Have a great, sunny Monday!
New Years Eve.jpg

Expect rain/storm-free conditions for your New Year's Eve (Tuesday Evening/Night) with chilly conditions. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South winds of 5 MPH are forecast with mostly clear skies. Most of New Year's Day will be largely rain-free, though rain chances will increase late in the day. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is NOT expected.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.