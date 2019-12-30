The upcoming workweek will begin dry with seasonal temperatures. Rain chances will return on New Year's Day, particularly across Central Texas. The rain chances will be primarily east of the I-35 corridor on Thursday before a weak cold front ushers in drier weather for Friday.
Expect rain/storm-free conditions for your New Year's Eve (Tuesday Evening/Night) with chilly conditions. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South winds of 5 MPH are forecast with mostly clear skies. Most of New Year's Day will be largely rain-free, though rain chances will increase late in the day. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is NOT expected.
National Weather Service
Clear skies are expected across the area for Monday. Near seasonable temperatures are expected with highs in the 50s to lower 60s across the region.
There's not much to say about today's forecast, except that we'll experience seasonal temperatures with a chilly northwesterly breeze. Expect sunny skies as the high rises to just 51 degrees.
With little cloud cover overnight, we'll experience some radiational cooling that will allow patchy frost after 1 a.m. The low will dip below freezing to about 30 as winds shift slightly to come from the west.
The patchy frost is expected to remain until after 7 a.m. Tuesday as the sun comes out again with little expected in the way of clouds. With some northern cool air mixed into the westerly winds, New Year's Eve will remain on the seasonal side at 53 degrees.
Tuesday night will be chilly again, but may not dip below freezing as winds calm. The low is forecast at 34, which will give New Year's Day a better head start at warming up to about 58 under a mostly cloudy sky. With winds turning to come from the south, pumping warmer Gulf moisture into the atmosphere, the first rains of 2020 could come Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Time is running out to make those resolutions. Have a great, sunny Monday!
Paris Economic Development Corp. directors recently learned the entity will need to borrow $3 million to cover cash incentives if all prospective industries currently in negotiations decide to locate in Paris. In acknowledging that "jobs are not easy to come by," board member Dr. A.J. Hashmi said he "would be hard pushed not to" allow the PEDC to incur debt if a new prospect would bring 60 to 100 jobs. Executive director Michael Paris and interim Paris city manager Gene Anderson cautioned future prospects should be taken on a case-by-case basis, with Anderson adding that an economic downturn would cause problems. Should PEDC seek loans to offer cash incentives to businesses for jobs?
