Ms. Bridgett Forte, 39 years old, of Denton, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her residence in Denton, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 501 S. Walnut, Clarksville, Texas, with pPastor P.A. Porchia as eulogist and officiating. Interment will follow in Thompson-Townes Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.