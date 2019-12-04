RENO — City officials hope to bring some holiday cheer to people of all ages with the city’s annual Winter Wonderland celebration, scheduled for Dec. 14.
The event will be hosted at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6820 Pine Mill Road, from noon to 5 p.m., and it will feature a variety of activities.
Children will be able to enjoy a 10-foot tall snow slide, face painting, games and more.
There will also be an ugly sweater competition at 2:30 p.m. and a raffle benefiting Adopt-a-Cop at 3 p.m. Beginning at 3:30, children will be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
Entertainment will be offered throughout the day, including carolers and cloggers.
Several vendors will also be present, selling jewelry, clothes, food and more, said assistant city secretary Mary Payne.
Parking will be offered at 6800 Pine Mill Road, 450 Anderson Road and at Canaanland Church of God, 7055 Lamar Road.
“This is just a great way for the community to come out and celebrate the season, and they don’t have to spend any money if they don’t want to,” Payne said. “It’s something we do to give back to the community.”
