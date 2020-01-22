Fire and rescue

JAN. 21 to JAN. 22
First Responder-Paris
6:51 to 6:53 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
7 to 7:09 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
9:20 to 9:42 a.m., 3215 N. Main St.
9:35 to 9:54 a.m., 430 32nd St. NE.
10:11 to 10:40 a.m., 534 Bonham St.
2:18 to 2:54 p.m., 2505 E. Price St.
2:53 to 3:09 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
4:14 to 4:19 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
5:01 to 5:23 p.m., 701 E. Price St.
7:11 to 7:30 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
7:19 to 7:44 p.m., 2260 40th St. SE.
8:01 to 8:20 p.m., Bonham St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:33 to 5 p.m., 17000FR 905.
Haz-Mat Incident
1:26 to 3:12 p.m., 9th St. NE/E. Houston St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
12:28 to 1:37 p.m., 2735 FR 70.
Public Service
8:52 to 9:07 p.m., 912 E. Proce St.
