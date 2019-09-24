Norma Gayle Hampton, 75, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Interment will follow at Detroit Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
Norma was born in Matador, Texas on May 9, 1944, to Robert and Irene True Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of Fairmont Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Regina Ellis, Vickie Dudley, Ricky Dudley, Donna Mangum, Joe Hampton Jr. and wife, Lee Ann, Sabrina Gresham and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Keshia Jordan, Kelsey Ellis, David Valdez, Amy Flowers, Austin and Andrew Dudley, Bradley Lee, Candice Daughtrey, Nathan, Gabe and Hannah Hampton, AJ, Allie and Addie Gresham; great-grandchildren, Jason, Rhyan and Branden Jordan, Madison and Zane Valdez, Tori Cagle, Bryson, Brayden and Brayson Flowers, Seth Dudley, Jo’Leah Lee, Mi’Nea Williams and Kyler Daughtrey; great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Lucy Cagle; brother, Rex Johnson; sister, Mary Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Hampton Sr.; brother, Arnold Johnson; sister, Iva Merrell.
Serving as Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, David Valdez, Austin Dudley, Andrew Dudley, Bradley Lee, Nathan Hampton, Gabe Hampton, AJ Gresham and Jason Jordan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rhyan Jordan and Brandon Jordan.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.