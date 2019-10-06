Planning, zoning to look at storage regulations
Proposed regulations of storage containers within the city of Paris will get a look by Planning & Zoning commissioners at a Monday meeting.
The commission is to meet at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 207 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include zoning change requests from two-family dwelling district to multiple-dwelling district in the 600 block of 12th Street Southeast and in the 1900 block of E. Booth Street.
Commissioners also are to consider plats in the 3900 block of FM 195 and on CR 42640.
Genealogical society to discuss ghost towns
The Lamar County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, with Robin Cole-Jett speaking on “Ghost Towns in the Red River Valley.” A graduate of East Texas State University, University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, with graduate degrees in Education and History and in anthropology, Cole-Jett is an author when she’s not giving tours of Bonnie and Clyde’s Dallas or taking rambling road trips, researching the Red River of the Southwest.
Membership is not required to attend meetings of the Society.
The Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library is located at the south entrance to the historic Santa Fe Depot, 1135 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
