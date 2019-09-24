A mechanical issue with The Paris News' computer-to-plate printer is holding up the press run this morning, and the newspaper will be printed offsite. Because its printing will be squeezed into another press' schedule, Tuesday's home delivery and delivery to store racks will be late.
The newspaper's E-Edition is available now, and all subscribers have access to the digital edition as part of their subscription.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.