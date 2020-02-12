HONEY GROVE — Not every student in Fannin County heads home to a warm, home-cooked meal every day. Under the direction of sponsor Ruth Ann Jones, Beta Club students at Honey Grove High School are stepping in to help fill that gap.
The Beta Club, geared toward students who maintain high grades and community service, hosts lots of service initiatives throughout the year, senior Allie Morrison said. Morrison’s older sister was in the club, so it just made sense for her to join too, she said. Senior Hayden Stroud said he heard about it around school, and he joined once he began high school.
“We believe in service. We try to teach them to serve the community,” Jones said.
The students do an annual Project Santa, as well as the Beta Buddy program, where they mentor elementary students with difficult home lives or from low-income backgrounds. They play games and sports with them and spend lunch period with them, Morrison said.
Jones, the club’s sponsor, oversees the annual Veterans Day program and makes sure encouragement cards are sent out throughout the month. She has worked with more students than she can count, but she keeps a list of each year’s club members, she said, laughing.
But the most popular initiative is the Backpack Program, where students can take home brown sacks of nonperishable snacks and canned goods if — or when — they
experience food insecurity. The program serves 40 elementary and middle school students, Jones said. Many of them are on the free or reduced lunch program.
The snack program began in backpacks, but students switched to brown bags for easier and cleaner use, Jones said. The Beta Club packs them each week at the elementary school.
“A lot of these kids, like Allie said, are in poverty and they don’t have anything to eat, so we send them home with water, Kool-Aid, chips, Spaghetti O’s,” she said.
“It really starts to hit home your senior year because then not only are you taking these kids food, but you buddy up with some of them and you get to go down there and firsthand be friends with some of these kids who are not as fortunate as the rest of us,” Stroud said.
“All the pieces come together, and you get to see how big an impact you’re actually making. It’s pretty cool.”
Food insecurity among children in Fannin County exceeds the national average, according to a 2017 report issued by Children’s Health Hospital and the University of Texas. The report measured children’s health, poverty rates and access to food; it found food insecurity affected one in four children in Fannin County.
Childhood poverty in Fannin County also rose from 20% to more than 22% between 2012 and 2015, the report stated, and nearly half of African-American children in the county live in poverty.
Jones and her students see the food program meeting a practical need in their schools, and it shows students how their actions can make a difference, she said. Morrison and Stroud agreed.
“Basketball or the academic things, it matters about your abilities,” Morrison said. “But anyone can serve other people.”
