Ricky Lynn Easton, 68, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. A private burial in Union Grove Cemetery in Reno, Texas, immediately following the service. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the chapel prior to service. Services are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mr. Easton was born in Paris, Texas, on Aug. 9, 1951, to Harold and Imogene Blohm Easton. He was employed by The Crate Factory, Ideal Bakery and McCuistion Hospital until his retirement in 1999. During his retirement years, he enjoyed making many friends around the local restaurants. He attended Paris public schools and was a member of Paris Church of God, and he loved Jesus!
Mr. Easton was preceded in death by his parents.
Ricky is survived by a son, Dakota Easton and fiance, Lily Calhoun, of Hugo, Oklahoma; a daughter, Pam Easton, of Paris; two grandchildren, Sean and Bailey Cole; one great-grandchild; siblings, Gina Clark of Sumner, Mark Easton and fiance, Caren, of Paris, and Lisa Shelton and husband, Michael, of Paris; and nephews and nieces, Kelly, Josh, Kayla, Brett, Brandi, Katelynn, Brittney, Blake, Haley and Ashton.
If desired condolences may be sent to the funeral home by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
