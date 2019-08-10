Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
It's day number four for heat advisories as that stubborn high pressure system sits over the Red River Valley. In anticipation of hot and humid conditions that will push the daily heat index value to 105 degrees and higher, the National Weather Service has extended heat advisories now through 7 p.m. Sunday for Lamar, Fannin and Delta counties; through 8 p.m. Sunday for Choctaw County; and through 7 p.m. today for Red River County.
Today's forecast high is 98, and though it will be muggy, the atmosphere isn't quite as humid as the past few days. Still, the heat index value is expected to be around 106 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. And don't look to tonight for relief as the forecast calls for an overnight low near 78.
Spend the weekend staying cool, and remember to check on kids, pets and the elderly.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisory states.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Have a great Saturday!
