Fire and rescue

NOV. 18 to NOV. 19

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

8:03 to 9:51 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.

3:45 to 4:43 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

First Responder-Paris

8:43 to 8:47 a.m., 1025 W. Houston St.

9:33 to 9:44 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

9:40 to 9:58 a.m., 2875 Cypress Drive.

10:08 to 10:35 a.m., 1803 Clarksville St.

10:16 to 10:44 a.m., 2255 S. Collegiate St.

4:59 to 5:17 p.m., 375 Laurel Lane.

9:15 to 9:39 p.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive.

11:07 to 11:22 p.m., no address given.

Public Service

11:03 to 11:13 p.m., N. Main St./Clement Road.

11:15 to 11:28 a.m., 3750 Castlegate Drive.

12:06 to 12:28 p.m., 021 E. Houston St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

4:58 to 5:24 p. a.m., 9300 Highway 271 S.

