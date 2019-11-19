Fire and rescue

NOV. 18 to NOV. 19
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:03 to 9:51 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
3:45 to 4:43 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
8:43 to 8:47 a.m., 1025 W. Houston St.
9:33 to 9:44 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:40 to 9:58 a.m., 2875 Cypress Drive.
10:08 to 10:35 a.m., 1803 Clarksville St.
10:16 to 10:44 a.m., 2255 S. Collegiate St.
4:59 to 5:17 p.m., 375 Laurel Lane.
9:15 to 9:39 p.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive.
11:07 to 11:22 p.m., no address given.
Public Service
11:03 to 11:13 p.m., N. Main St./Clement Road.
11:15 to 11:28 a.m., 3750 Castlegate Drive.
12:06 to 12:28 p.m., 021 E. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:58 to 5:24 p. a.m., 9300 Highway 271 S.
