Sidney Cranford Colquitt, 64, of Paris, formerly, of Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Medical City Plano.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Graveside and burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Newnan, Georgia, at a later date.
Sidney, the son of Curtis Cranford and Betty Sue Worley Colquitt, was born on April 30, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia.
While living here in Lamar County, Sidney was an active member of PrimeTime.
Survivors include a brother, Rick Colquitt and wife, Kathy, of Sharpsburg, Georgia; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
