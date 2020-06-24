Patsy Ann Morton, 75, of Paris, went home to heaven in the wee hours of Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1944, in Powderly, to Bill and Gwendolyn Foreman.
She married Donald Morton on Dec. 14, 1962, in Powderly, Texas.
Patsy and her husband surrendered to the Lord as missionaries to England and Canada from 1979 to 2005. Since returning from overseas, she faithfully served at Ramseur Baptist Church until her homegoing. She was a faithful Christian servant who impacted many lives for her Savior.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who exemplified the virtuous woman of Proverbs 31. She lived her life in service of others.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Morton; two daughters, Tammy and husband, Rocky Reynolds, of Terrell, Texas; Tina and husband, Bobby Bryant, of Linden, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Timothy Reynolds, Alyssa Bryant and Andrew Bryant; two sisters, Beverly Brannon, of Powderly and Brenda Smyers, of Paris; and one brother, Billy Foreman, of Powderly.
Funeral services will be private with family only. However, there will be a memorial celebration of Patsy’s life at Ramseur Baptist Church on Sunday, June 28 at 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the Morton family at .fry-gibbs.com.
