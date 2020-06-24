Norma Jean Pryor Brooks, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas, with burial following at Fairview Cemetery in Clarksville Texas. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., prior to the funeral. For those desiring a private viewing, her body will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at the funeral home.
Norma Jean was born on March 1, 1934, in Weinert, Texas, to James Archie Pryor and Mary Caroline Fraley Pryor.
Norma Jean was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She served in the Clarksville Hospital Auxiliary and St Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary for over 20 years combined.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jo Robert Brooks; her daughter, Gayla Ann Fennell; her brother, James “Sonny” Pryor; and her sister, Wanda Hanna.
Survivors include daughter, Pamela Jean Higginbotham and husband, Bryan Higginbotham, of Arlington; her son, Lance Brooks and wife, Jami Harris Brooks, of Yantis; her grandson, Brandon Higginbotham and wife, Casey, of Arlington; her granddaughter, Brooke Bennett and husband, Austin, of Dallas; her granddaughter, Leah Simmons and husband, Jacob Simmons, of Terrell; her grandson, Robert Brooks, of Crested Butte Colorado; her sisters, Mildred Biggs and Jan Campbell and Janet Kay Morrison; her brothers, Ed Pryor, Don Pryor; many nieces and nephews; and her great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.
Memories and condolences may be added at rodenpryor.com.
