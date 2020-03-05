Growing up in Dallas, Jennifer Bussey has always had a fascination for the written word. Now with a college diploma in hand, she has joined The Paris News staff as its assistant managing editor.
Bussey comes to Paris by way of Texas A&M-Commerce, where she majored in English and minored in journalism. She first attended Richland Community College, where she also majored in English, after graduating from Richardson High School.
“From books to song lyrics to news articles, I read anything I could get my hands on. However, it wasn’t until I attended Richardson High School that I started to try my hand at poetry and short stories, which I fell in love with immediately,” Bussey said.
At Texas A&M, English majors must have a minor if they are not going to teach, she said, and she chose journalism after attending a class.
“Through my teacher’s recommendation, I joined The East Texan, the campus newspaper. Within a year, I went from being a staff reporter to the news editor, finally becoming the co-editor my senior year,” she said.
Bussey will soon move to Paris. Her mother and two brothers continue to reside in Dallas.
“I’m excited to find Jennifer right from Texas A&M with the skills needed to help The Paris News continue its award-winning work,” said Klark Byrd, managing editor. “We will work to get her up to speed on all The Paris News does for print and online readers, and I look forward to the journalism we will do with and for the community.”
