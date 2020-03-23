Fire and rescue

MARCH 20 to MARCH 23

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

5 to 5:09 p.m., 2945 NE Loop 286.

7:48 to 8:01 a.m., 2310 W. Austin St.

2:47 yo 2:57 p.m., 1036 8th St. NW.

6:12 to 6:19 p.m., 2315 N. Main St.

Vehicle Fire

12:20 to 1:15 a.m., 1737 10th St. NE.

First Responder-Paris

12:39 to 12:47 p.m., 3015 NE Loop 286.

4:43 to 5:45 p.m., 1000FR 1184.

2:27 to 2:48 p.m., 2275 Graham St.

8:54 to 9:07 p.m., 6300 Highway 271 N.

9:13 to 9:16 a.m., 750 N. Colegiate Drive.

9:48 to 10:04 a.m., 23 PR 44053.

12:13 to 12:20 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.

Vehicle Crash With Injury

2:11 to 2:28 p.m., 800 N. Main St.

6:09 to 6:15 p.m., 3700 FR 79.

Public Service

11:29 to 11:54 a.m., 1005 E. Washington st.

11:40 to 11:48 a.m., 29 4th St. NW.

3:50 to 4:22 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.

