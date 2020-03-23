MARCH 20 to MARCH 23
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5 to 5:09 p.m., 2945 NE Loop 286.
7:48 to 8:01 a.m., 2310 W. Austin St.
2:47 yo 2:57 p.m., 1036 8th St. NW.
6:12 to 6:19 p.m., 2315 N. Main St.
Vehicle Fire
12:20 to 1:15 a.m., 1737 10th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
12:39 to 12:47 p.m., 3015 NE Loop 286.
4:43 to 5:45 p.m., 1000FR 1184.
2:27 to 2:48 p.m., 2275 Graham St.
8:54 to 9:07 p.m., 6300 Highway 271 N.
9:13 to 9:16 a.m., 750 N. Colegiate Drive.
9:48 to 10:04 a.m., 23 PR 44053.
12:13 to 12:20 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
2:11 to 2:28 p.m., 800 N. Main St.
6:09 to 6:15 p.m., 3700 FR 79.
Public Service
11:29 to 11:54 a.m., 1005 E. Washington st.
11:40 to 11:48 a.m., 29 4th St. NW.
3:50 to 4:22 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
