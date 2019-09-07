Gorgeous Saturday morning, Red River Valley!
Don't expect much change from the past few days as the high pressure system that's dominated the atmosphere continues to sit in place. Quiet, hot and dry are the expectations, even though there may be a build-up of some cumulus type clouds this afternoon.
The high temperature today will be around 99, and thanks to dry air over the region, heat indices won't be but a degree or two higher. Expect a clear, sunny day leading into a clear 73-degree night.
Sunday through early next week will bring more of the same.
There's lots to see and do in the area today, so go on and have a great Saturday!
