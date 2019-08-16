AUG. 15 to AUG. 16
Paris Police Department
Daniel Marcus Roberts, 53: Aggravated Robbery, aggravated sexual assault of elderly/disabled person, violation of parole.
Ashley Nicole Cyrus, 34: Abandon/endanger a child with intent to return.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Billy Wayne Naylor, 32: Bench warrant/family.
Stephen Cord Harrison, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault on a public servant.
Misty Joyce Smith, 20: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams (two counts).
