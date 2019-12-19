Lawrence Albert Wade, of Paris, went home to be with his Lord in Heaven on Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. The Rev. Ken Cannon will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Lawrence was born on Oct. 29, 1927, in Meridian, Texas, to Lynn Boyd and Margaret Elizabeth Golden Wade. He graduated from Paris High School in 1946 and Paris Junior College in 1948. He married Betty Jo Norvell on Aug. 26, 1950, at Highland Park Baptist Church, in Texarkana, Arkansas, just prior to leaving for service in the Korean Conflict.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Army as a radioman with the 40th Infantry Division from 1950-1952. Upon returning to Paris, he went to work for Westinghouse Electric, later Philips Lighting, on Nov. 5, 1952 and retired as an electrician on Feb. 1, 1990, after 38 years.
His only church home was the First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and along with Betty, served in the Nursery Division for 55 years. He served many years as Treasurer of the Paris Electrical Workers Federal Credit Union, Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 12 and a member of the Paris Golden Kiwanis Club.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years; his parents; his daughter, Terri Lynn Yeakley and her husband, Dr. Robert A. Yeakley; a sister, Lynnie Mae Ludwick; and a brother, Howard Julian Wade.
He is survived by his sons, James Albert “Jim” Wade and wife, Kay, of Sunnyvale and Jerry Wayne Wade and wife, Joy, of Azle; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a niece; a nephew; a great-nephew; and a sister-in-law, Joretta Ann Wade, of Mesquite. Lawrence leaves many friends to cherish memories of a long and blessed life.
The family expresses many thanks to longtime neighbors, the Boltons and the Nobles, who “saw after” Dad for many years.
Online condolences may be made to the Wade family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
