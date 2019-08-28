The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will provide Lamar County residents with an opportunity to join in a patriotic act of service to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In its sixth year of partnership with Carter BloodCare and The Home Depot, RSVP is hosting a blood drive for the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, joining hundreds of thousands of citizens across the country in this American tradition.
The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept.4 at The Home Depot parking lot in Paris, 3120 NE Loop 286. The Home Depot will provide free hot dogs for blood donors while supplies last. Water and snacks will be provided, and donors will receive a free T-shirt from Carter BloodCare.
“September 11 is a day of history, emotion, and reflection,” said Kelly Hamill, Red River Valley RSVP coordinator. “For many Americans, it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity for citizens to put into action a shared belief that by joining our neighbors and local leaders we can make our country stronger and better for decades to come.”
Sept. 11 was designated a national day of service by Congress in 2009. The Corporation for National and Community Service, which funds Senior Corps programs such as RSVP, leads the annual event, working with 911Day.org and hundreds of business, nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, and schools nationwide.
This year, thousands of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds in both rural and urban communities are expected to join their neighbors in delivering meals, repairing homes of veterans and military families, refurbishing schools and community centers, preparing care boxes for the military and first responders, collecting food and clothing, signing up as mentors, reading to children, and more.
RSVP volunteers, who are 55 years old and over, are among some of the most active local contributors of community service in Lamar County. Last year, 380 RSVP volunteers contributed over 60,385 hours of service at 47 different volunteer locations in Lamar County.
Last year 28 blood products were collected which means 84 lives were potentially saved. RSVP challenges area businesses and organizations to join in a friendly competition to see who can send the most donors to the blood drive.
Red River Valley RSVP is sponsored by Paris Junior College and locally funded by the United Way of Lamar County. For information, call RSVP at 903-782-0440 or email khamill@parisjc.edu.
