Good morning, Red River Valley!
I don't know how to break it to you, so I'm going to give it to you straight — it's going to be a gorgeous weekend.
Winds from the southeast today will begin to restore typical mid-summer weather for North Texas after days of comfortable temps. Today's high should be around 87 under sunny skies, dropping to 68 overnight, but expect temperatures to return to the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. We should remain rather comfortable as temperatures here are likely to remain in the low 90s.
Short and sweet — that's what the meteorologists say is in store. Here's to having a great Friday!
