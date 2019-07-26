JULY 25 to JULY 26
Paris Police Department
James Tyler rose, 20: Manufacture/deivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces,
Jeremy Lynn Goree, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Elizabeth Angela Ellis, 58: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Marquavious Tyjuan Henderson, 23: Capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Reno Police Department
Clyde Henry Tidwell, 30: Driving while license invalid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.