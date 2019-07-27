Top of the morning, Red River Valley!
Storm chances remain in the forecast for Monday, but first, a beautiful weekend. There's very little eastward movement in a high-pressure system sitting over West Texas, and that means our weather will remain relatively comfortable with a high of 91 under sunny skies. Winds will come from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph, and taking that southern turn will be the start of returning Gulf moisture into the area.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 71, leading into a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 91. Sunday's low should bottom out around 73.
Storm chances for Monday continue to remain low at 20% for most of the region, though Clarksville's chance is forecast at 30% and Hugo, Oklahoma's chance is set at 40%. Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, get on out there and enjoy this wonderfully comfortable Saturday. Have a great one!
