Top of the morning, Red River Valley! 

Storm chances remain in the forecast for Monday, but first, a beautiful weekend. There's very little eastward movement in a high-pressure system sitting over West Texas, and that means our weather will remain relatively comfortable with a high of 91 under sunny skies. Winds will come from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph, and taking that southern turn will be the start of returning Gulf moisture into the area. 

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 71, leading into a mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 91. Sunday's low should bottom out around 73. 

Storm chances for Monday continue to remain low at 20% for most of the region, though Clarksville's chance is forecast at 30% and Hugo, Oklahoma's chance is set at 40%. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, get on out there and enjoy this wonderfully comfortable Saturday. Have a great one!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

