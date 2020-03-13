Like mother like son, similarities between Laura Harper and her son, Randy Hider, are obvious as both mother and son make their mark in the restoration of the city.
I introduced Randy to readers earlier in the week in a story about his hopes for Paris, and about the historic home he has restored on South Church Street.
Now I would like to tell the rest of the story. A story about how a single mom raised in near poverty worked her way to becoming a successful entrepreneur and about a son who completed the University of Oklahoma as a first generation college student and now touts Paris as a land of opportunity.
Paris is fortunate, indeed, to have these two fine people in our midst.
For more than 20 years, I’ve found Laura to be one of the most ambitious and kind persons I’ve ever known. I first started going to her to have my nails done when she had a small room at a salon on FM 195 near the edge of town. At the time, she was a single mom supporting two children alone, and driving back and forth from Oklahoma because she saw Paris as a place for opportunity.
Through the years I’ve watched her growth — from a nail technician, to a licensed hairdresser and now to the owner of a thriving full-service salon and spa, Le Salon a Paris, and A Parisian Affair, a boutique. Both are located in a large refurbished historical building on the corner of N. Main and East Price streets.
She still drives back and forth from Oklahoma where she lives with husband, Steve Harper, in a beautiful new home on about 40 acres.
When I interviewed Randy last week for the story about his house on South Church Street, it didn’t take long to see that he is his mother’s son.
Laura and her husband have turned an eyesore on North Main into an unbelievably beautiful historical building. It hasn’t been easy, Laura is the first to admit. She worked by herself in 2013 when she first opened the salon, and today there are 17 stylists with their own businesses there. With space still remaining in the large facility, she now turns her thoughts to perhaps an Airbnb or an apartment.
When asked what drives her, Laura is quick to respond.
“I’m never Ok with being OK,” she said. “I just want to improve things, and make things better.”
That same drive is evident in Randy, who Laura said she believes took interest in historical preservation by seeing what she and Steve have accomplished. Randy moved to Paris right out of college, worked in the banking business for a time and is now an academic adviser/student recruiter at Paris Junior College. Three years ago he purchased a house in the S. Church Street historic district, which he has renovated. His plans are to sell the house and build upscale cottages on vacant property farther south on Church Street.
A member of the Paris Historic Preservation Commission, the young entrepreneur encourages others to invest in Paris by purchasing and renovating historical property.
In the coming years — five, 10, 15 years out — Hider said he envisions a Paris situated where four major highways converge and where major companies with family-sustaining jobs invest here because people have pride in their community, which is reflected by the city’s attractive neighborhoods and its many amenities.
“You can sit home, comment negatively on social media and never be involved in the movement, but it is a lot more fun and a lot more exciting to be a part of a solution,” Hider said about becoming involved in the future of Paris.
Laura assists her son in hosting an open house from 6:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at his renovated home at 833 S. Church St. Stop by and visit. You can’t help but catch a little optimism because of the energy and enthusiasm of these two Oklahoma transplants.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Friday.
