Betty Zoe Peace, 87, formerly of Paris, passed away March 21, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Betty Zoe Watson was the sixth and youngest child of George W. Watson and Ivy Watson. She was born and raised in Paris, Texas. She obtained her doctorate degree in education and was a professor of education at North Texas State University. After she retired, she joined the Peace Corps and went to the small, island country of Vanuatu to teach English. She once had a pilot’s license and real estate license. She had an infectious laugh and loved discussing politics. She was a prolific reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Jane and Erma Upton; and brothers, George Watson Jr, Milton Watson and Arnold “Gabe” Watson.
She is survived by her son, Britt Peace; and nephew, Patrick Peace, of Garland; daughter, Sharon Peace Reister of Carrollton, Texas, and her children, son, Ryan Peace and his wife, Shannon Peace of Boulder, Colorado; son, Alexander Young and daughter, Aubrey Young, of Plano, Texas; son, Richard Boyd and Katie Baldwin; and Betty’s three great-great-grandsons, Watson, Waylon and Warren Boyd of Hickory Creek, Texas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in California and New Mexico and many friends from high school.
She will be greatly missed. She’s at peace, now.
Online condolences may be sent to the Peace family at fry-gibbs.com.
