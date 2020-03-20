The state’s 31 historical sites, including the Maxey House in Paris and the Sam Rayburn house in Bonham, are closed until further notice, according to the Texas Historical Commission.
“The grounds and open spaces at many agency sites will remain open for visitors free of charge, and interpretive materials will be available for those visitors at select sites,” executive director Mark Wolf said. “We will restore programming as soon as we can, while continuing to ensure the safety of our visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.