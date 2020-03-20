Closed Stock Photo

The state’s 31 historical sites, including the Maxey House in Paris and the Sam Rayburn house in Bonham, are closed until further notice, according to the Texas Historical Commission.

“The grounds and open spaces at many agency sites will remain open for visitors free of charge, and interpretive materials will be available for those visitors at select sites,” executive director Mark Wolf said. “We will restore programming as soon as we can, while continuing to ensure the safety of our visitors.”

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

