EPISCOPAL
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
The Sunday schedule at Holy Cross Episcopal Church includes worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist. Choir is set for 9:30 a.m., along with Christian education for all ages and Jenny’s Women’s Bible Study.
Lessons and Carols rehearsal is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Parish hall.
On Wednesday, Holy Eucharist with annointing is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by EYC at 6 p.m.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, is at 400 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-6194 or email office@holycrossparis.com.
CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) gathers each Sunday at 10:50 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Barry Loving brings the sermon, “We Can’t Rest...”
Classes for all ages begin at 9:50 a.m. A nursery is available for infants from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays and during special services.
A men’s coffee group gathers for Bible study every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Disciple Women’s Ministry Bible study meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Little Lights Tutoring, a free program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Call the office if transportation is needed.
Al-Anon provides support for the families and friends of alcoholics every Wednesday at noon and every Thursday at 6 p.m. Nar-Anon provides support for families and friends of those who struggle with substance abuse on Mondays at 6 p.m.
Call the church office at 903-785-5516 for more information.
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5516 or email office@firstchristianparis.com.
LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Morning worship at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Naveen Nischal will present the message. Bible study follows the church service at 11 a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville Street, Paris. For information, call 903-249-1041 or email pastordeter@aol.com.
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Luke 21:5-8, and it is titled “The Coming of the Son of Man.”
Matins is set for 9 a.m. Wednesdays, followed by Bible study at 10 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
PRESBYTERIAN
Central Presbyterian Church
Morning worship at Central Presbyterian Church begins at 10:45 a.m. Pastor David Darrow brings the message.
Central Presbyterian Church is at 309 S. Church St. For information, call 903-784-4381 or email parispresbyterian@sbcglobal.net.
