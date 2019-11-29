NOV. 26 to NOV. 29
Paris Police Department
Zatwavion LaJuan Easter, 28: Deadly conduct/discharge a firearm.
Tracy Leonard Lawrence, 53: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Draymar Bernard Mays, 31: Failure to appear/criminal non-support, engaging in organized criminal activity, credit/debit card abuse, burglary of a building.
Tommy Ray Nichols, 50: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Damien Demetrio Garcia, 24: Burglary of a habitation.
Mychal Tyler Jones, 28: Criminal trespass of a habitation/superfund/infrastructure, criminal trespass.
Mallory Danielle McDade, 29: Obstructing highway passageway.
Mary Joyce Leeks, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ervin DeJuan Gray, 32: Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Treveon Dajon Lane, 23: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Robert Allen Berry, 32: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, motion to revoke/bail jumping and failure to appear/felony/repeat offender, motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
James Glen Nolte, 59: Public intoxication.
Angela Adams, 36: Assault (Class C).
Reno Police Department
DeShonnon D. Williams, 43: Unauthorized glass coating.
Constable Precinct 5
James Randall Allen, 42: Theft of property, $10 to $750.
Department of Public Safety
Brenda Kelly Boykin, 47: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
James Junior Henderson, 39: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.