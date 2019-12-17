Leroy Stafford, age 76, of the Lone Star Community, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Stafford was born on Sept. 24, 1943, in the Silver City Community, of Red River County, to Roy and Fannie Bell Robinson Stafford.
His parents; wife, Joyce Bills Stafford; son, Russell Stansbury Sr.; and daughter, Debra Whitaker, preceded him in death.
He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his son, Sammy Stansbury and wife, Julie, of Clarksville; his sister, Cathy Townes and husband, Benny, of Clarksville; his brother, Wayne Stafford, of Clarksville; grandchildren, Jennifer, Russell Jr., Katie, Courtney, Tyler, Hunter, Robert; and a special granddaughter, Kimberly; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
