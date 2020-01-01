Barbara Marie Clark Miller, of Kaufman, Texas, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 30, at Texas Health Presbyterian.
She was born Barbara Marie Clark on July 7, 1944, in Paris, Texas. She was better known as ‘Babby.” Barbara, was one of a kind, dressed to impress and loved her family fiercely. She was an only child born to Lois Marie Cunningham and Lester Clark, who preceded her in death when she was just 6 years old. Her mother, Marie, then married the late Carl Allen who adopted Barbara.
“Babby” is survived by her husband, Tom Miller, of Kaufman, Texas; T. Clark Miller and son-in-law and “favorite” Doctor, Tony Smith, DNP, of Nashville, Tennessee; Morgan Miller; daughter-in-law, Mitzi Miller, of Sunnyvale/Kaufman; and the two girls she adored most, her grandkids, Jessa-Claire Miller and Clarksyn Miller.
A closed-casket graveside only service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at Paris, Texas, Evergreen Cemetery’s outdoor Pavilion/Chapel.
Flowers discouraged. Preferred remembrances are, donations to the The Tom and Barbara Miller Agri-Centric Scholarship/Grants administered by the Sunnyvale Education Foundation. Make checks payable to T. Clark Miller, Administrator, 2606 Vaulx Lane, Nashville, TN 37204.
