Since Nancy Reagan was in the White House, classrooms across the country have championed “just say no” to drugs, and this week Lamar County Schools followed suit.
On Tuesday, Justiss Elementary School students said peace out to drugs, dressing in tie-dye fashions to support being drug free. Today, Higgins Elementary School dressed to shine bright against drugs.
Every day this week, students at Paris, North Lamar and Prairiland ISDs have participated in national Red Ribbon Week activities, promoting anti-drug messages.
The students have been pretty enthusiastic about dressing up, Higgins gym teacher Cristy Crawford said.
“We had a ton the first couple of days,” she said, “and tomorrow they get to dress up as storybook characters.”
All the while, the students have been learning how to just say no to drugs, according to Jayce Smith.
“It’s to be drug free, and I’m not supposed to smoke or anything like that,” Jayce said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.