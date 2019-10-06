Virginia Acosta, 46, of Paris, entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Medical City of Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a Mass of Christian Burial for noon on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Virginia, the daughter of David Medina and Josefina Cordova Medina, was born Nov. 22, 1972, in Mexico.
Survivors include her husband, Francisco Acosta; one son, Francisco Acosta Jr.; and one daughter, Virginia Acosta; along with many other family members.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
