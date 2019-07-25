Bulletin Board

FRIDAY
10th Annual Bonham Quilt Hop: Space Quits from the University of Texas Winedale collection as well as local handmade quilts, displayed at 10 locations around the city, call 903-583-9830 or visit visitbonham.com.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
JULY 27
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
West Lamar School Reunion: 6 p.m., alumni, faculty, staff, family members and friends from other schools welcome, covered dish, tea and paper goods provided, call 903-784-7984, Chisum Middle School, 3250 S. Church St.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Home Depot, 3120 NW Loop 286, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus; call 903-571-9667 for an appointment.
Pet Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon, 154 Monroe St., Deport, sponsored by Deport Volunteer Fire Station and Dr. Wally Kraft, DVM., for dogs and cats.
